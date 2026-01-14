China's Long March-8A rocket launches new satellite group
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying a new group of internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 13, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 11:25 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, and successfully placed the payloads, the 18th group of low-orbit internet satellites, into preset orbit. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)
WENCHANG, Hainan, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-8A carrier rocket on Tuesday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending a new group of internet satellites into space.
The rocket lifted off at 11:25 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. It successfully placed the payloads, the 18th group of low-orbit internet satellites, into preset orbit.
A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying a new group of internet satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 13, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 11:25 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday, and successfully placed the payloads, the 18th group of low-orbit internet satellites, into preset orbit. (Photo by Liu Jianqiu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China opens 2026 space mission schedule with successful satellite launch
- Satellite network filings with ITU are routine procedural steps: expert
- Chinese researchers achieve storm forecast 4 hours in advance
- China launches two new satellites into space
- China launches two new satellites for space target detection test
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.