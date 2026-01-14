China launches Yaogan-50 01 remote sensing satellite
A modified version of the Long March-6 rocket carrying the Yaogan-50 01 remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2026. Launched at 10:16 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has entered planned orbit. The launch was the 624th flight mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series and marked China's first successful orbital launch of 2026. (Photo by Wang Yapeng)
