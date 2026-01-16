China's commercial rocket launches new satellites from sea

Xinhua) 14:02, January 16, 2026

A rocket carrying a group of satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation blasts off from the waters near east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 16, 2026. The commercial rocket, CERES-1 Y7, blasted off at 4:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing the satellites into planned orbit. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted this offshore mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)

RIZHAO, Shandong, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday sent a sea-launched rocket from the waters near the eastern province of Shandong, placing a group of satellites into planned orbit.

The commercial rocket, CERES-1 Y7, blasted off at 4:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), carrying the satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted this offshore mission.

A rocket carrying a group of satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation blasts off from the waters near east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 16, 2026. The commercial rocket, CERES-1 Y7, blasted off at 4:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing the satellites into planned orbit. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted this offshore mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)

A rocket carrying a group of satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation blasts off from the waters near east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 16, 2026. The commercial rocket, CERES-1 Y7, blasted off at 4:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing the satellites into planned orbit. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted this offshore mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)

A rocket carrying a group of satellites belonging to the Tianqi constellation blasts off from the waters near east China's Shandong Province, on Jan. 16, 2026. The commercial rocket, CERES-1 Y7, blasted off at 4:10 a.m. (Beijing Time), placing the satellites into planned orbit. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted this offshore mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)