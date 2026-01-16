Animals stay warm in winter at Nanning Zoo, S China's Guangxi

Recently, as a cold front moves south, residents in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region bundle up in winter coats, while the animals at the Nanning Zoo are also enjoying their own cozy winter.

A gibbon cub receives excellent care at the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

To help the animals stay comfortable through the cold season, the zoo has rolled out a customized winter care plan. For the primates, like chimpanzees and Francois' leaf monkeys, the zoo staff members set up air conditioners and other heating devices.

For cold-blooded creatures like snakes, turtles, and lizards, the keepers sealed the doors and windows of their enclosures with plastic film, added heat lamps, and placed heating pads inside. The temperature is carefully maintained between 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. The enclosures are divided into different temperature zones, allowing the animals to choose their preferred spots.

The resting areas for giraffes, zebras, lions, and tigers are covered with thick layers of dry straw. The soft, dry mats not only insulate the animals from the cold ground but also become their natural mattresses for rolling and lying down comfortably.

A baby hippopotamus plays in the water at the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

At the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, hippopotamuses swim leisurely in the water, where the temperature remains constant. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

A snake stays warm with the help of a heating device at the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Tortoises stay warm with the help of a heating device at the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

The hippopotamuses and crocodiles probably have the most enviable setup. The water in their pools is kept at a steady temperature between 15 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, thanks to heating systems and warm well water.

The zoo has introduced a special winter diet for the animals. Carnivores like lions and tigers are given meals with higher fat content and more meat to help them build up energy for the colder months. Herbivores like giraffes and elephants receive extra grains and fruits and vegetables. The primates are treated to a variety of nuts, sunflower seeds, and fruits, making their meals especially lavish.

A gibbon cub receives excellent care at the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Ring-tailed lemurs snuggle together basking in the sun at the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Ring-tailed lemurs stay warm with the help of a heating device at the Nanning Zoo in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

For the more delicate baby animals, the keepers are especially attentive. The indoor temperature is carefully regulated at about 26 degrees Celsius, with a mix of air conditioners, electric heaters, and hot water bottles to make sure the little ones stay warm.

