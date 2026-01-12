China assists Africa in digital transformation

Digital transformation stands as a central objective within the African Union's Agenda 2063. In recent years, cooperation between China and African nations within the digital economy sector has deepened and expanded significantly. This progress has been fostered under frameworks such as high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation.

China has actively supported African countries in bridging the digital divide through various initiatives. These include accelerating the development of digital infrastructure, constructing e-commerce platforms, and cultivating digital talent.

In Gaborone, Botswana's capital, a distinctively designed modern building within a technology park marks a significant milestone: the Digital Delta Data Center (DDDC). Constructed by China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Co., Ltd, the building is Botswana's first national-level data center.

Construction commenced in March 2021, and the facility was officially handed over to the Botswana government in June 2024. The center's data halls are equipped to host high-performance servers, large-capacity storage systems, and high-speed network equipment. This infrastructure meets the requirements of both government agencies and commercial users for large-scale data storage, processing, and transmission.

"Weak digital infrastructure has long constrained Botswana's digital transformation," said Keabetswe Segole, chief executive officer of Botswana Fibre Networks (BoFiNet), the operator of the DDDC. "The operation of the data center has significantly improved the local information and communications technology ecosystem."

Segole noted that before the DDDC's completion, a significant portion of Botswana's government and business data was stored overseas, resulting in low transmission efficiency. With the data center operational, internet users in Botswana can enjoy faster, more cost-effective data exchange, leading to a markedly improved online experience.

At a warehouse operated by Kilimall on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya, staff efficiently manage inventory, scan barcodes, and pack orders. Outside the warehouse, delivery personnel in distinctive red uniforms prepare for dispatch.

As the first Chinese company to enter Africa's internet and e-commerce sector, Kilimall has expanded across the continent over the past decade. Its operations span several African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The platform hosts over 8,000 sellers and 12,000 online stores, has established over 1,500 community pickup points, and experiences approximately 50% annual growth in mobile app downloads.

Liao Zhengrong, Kilimall's Brand Director, noted that the company has also independently developed its own payment system, offering consumers convenient and diverse online payment options.

Alex Kariuki, a 36-year-old Kenyan entrepreneur selling furniture such as TV cabinets and coffee tables, shared his experience: "The high transportation costs for furniture made me initially hesitant about online selling, especially as many local e-commerce platforms relied on cash payments upon delivery. A friend recommended Kilimall, and learning about integrated online payment system gave me confidence. Customers prepay when ordering, and I receive payment immediately upon their confirmation of receipt." Since opening his store on Kilimall, Kariuki's furniture sales have continued to rise, now reaching 300 to 400 items per month.

Igiraneza Justine, a 22-year-old Rwandan, is a trainee at the Luban Workshop, a Chinese-supported vocational training facility. After two years of specialized study locally, he enrolled in a one-year e-commerce practical training program at Jinhua University of Vocational Technology in east China's Zhejiang province.

Ge Rui, a faculty member in the university's e-commerce program, explained that Justine is among the first batch of trainees from the Rwanda Luban Workshop engaged in the program. In early 2025, the first group of 30 trainees, majoring in e-commerce and electrical automation, returned to Rwanda after completing their training. Many e-commerce graduates subsequently found employment in live-stream e-commerce and digital commerce sectors.

"Chinese instructors taught us platform management, data analysis, logistics management, and practical skills such as video shooting and lighting techniques," Justine said. Noting China's global leadership in digital technology and business innovation, he added, "I aspire to open my own online store and apply China's digital economy expertise back home."

Gert Grobler, former senior South African diplomat and honorary professor at the Institute of African Studies of Zhejiang Normal University, observed that China has long been actively involved in building Africa's digital infrastructure.

He highlighted collaborations constructing Africa's largest optical fiber manufacturing plant to boost local capacity, helping African countries add or upgrade roughly 150,000 kilometers of communications backbone networks (extending services to nearly 700 million users), supporting the construction of national data centers in multiple countries, and providing digital governance solutions.

Through the development of e-commerce industries and the cultivation of professional talent, China continues to provide sustained momentum for Africa's digital transformation journey.

