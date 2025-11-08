Across China: East China city heralds new chapter in China-Africa cooperation

Xinhua) 15:42, November 08, 2025

HANGZHOU, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation projects valued at over 40 billion yuan (about 5.65 billion U.S. dollars) were signed during the 2025 Forum on China-Africa Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation, which took place on Friday in the city of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Themed "Economic and Trade Prosperity, Cultural Mutual Learning, Win-Win Partnerships, and People-to-People Bonds," the forum brought together more than 400 guests from 38 countries and regions, and provided a platform for participants to explore further cooperation.

As a key event under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the forum in Jinhua aimed to leverage local strengths to deepen economic, trade and cultural ties between China and Africa -- contributing to joint modernization and an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

A total of 33 cooperation projects were signed -- covering trade, overseas investment, engineering contracting and overseas warehouse construction.

"China's commitment and contribution to Africa's development are truly remarkable and deeply inspiring," said Daniel Mukoko Samba, vice prime minister and minister of National Economy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in an interview with Xinhua during the forum.

"This forum comes at a defining moment in Africa's history. Guided by the African Union's Agenda 2063, our continent is striving to accelerate economic transformation and advance toward a modern, prosperous society," he said. "The partnership between Africa and China gives this journey both strength and hope."

Jinhua has become an increasingly active hub in China-Africa economic cooperation. According to official data, in the first nine months of 2025, the city's exports to Africa reached 111.49 billion yuan -- up 27.5 percent year on year and accounting for 9.5 percent of China's total exports to Africa.

Meanwhile, a growing number of African specialty products, such as coffee, peanuts, honey and avocados, are entering the Chinese market through zero-tariff channels, finding enthusiastic consumers in Jinhua.

On the cultural front, the Zhejiang Wuju Opera Troupe based in Jinhua has taken traditional Chinese performing arts to Africa, staging 48 performances across 14 African countries.

Concurrently, local schools in Jinhua have become important bridges for Africa-related studies, talent training and knowledge exchange. To date, they have educated more than 15,000 African students -- who are from over 50 countries and regions on that continent.

Jinhua-based Zhejiang Normal University, notably, has actively promoted Africa-focused programs since the 1990s. Each year, over 1,000 African students register for degree or study programs with this university, and a total of more than 200 African educators have participated in the university's digital education training programs.

"Deepening cooperation between China and Africa and jointly pursuing prosperity not only reflects the shared aspirations of our peoples, but also represents an important mission entrusted to us by the times," said Lin Yigang, vice president of Zhejiang Normal University.

Nabil Azaroual, a 25-year-old buyer from Morocco, spent his university years in Zhejiang and considers China his "second home."

"You might be surprised by my age, having started my own company so early," said Azaroual. "But I must say this is all thanks to the support I received in China, which has allowed me to become a bridge between China and Morocco."

Other participants at the forum also conveyed wishes for China-Africa cooperation.

"China has been a key partner in Mozambique's economic development, with cooperation spanning finance, infrastructure and education," said Chakil Aboobacar, secretary-general of the Frelimo Party. "China's investments in Mozambique reflect both countries' commitment to shared growth and stand as a powerful testament to our friendship, solidarity and brotherhood."

This year marks the seventh edition of the forum. Over the past years, it has organized more than 100 supporting events and facilitated the signing of over 100 China-Africa cooperation projects, steadily promoting the sustained growth of economic and trade ties between Jinhua and African partners.

Next year will mark the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Daniel Mukoko Samba emphasized that economic cooperation can only be sustainable when built on mutual understanding and trust among people.

"Arts, music, literature and cultural heritage form bridges far stronger than any business contract. They cultivate empathy, friendship and a shared vision between us," he said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)