Interview: Tanzanian scholar says CAETE showcases Africa-China cooperation outcomes, shared development future

DAR ES SALAAM, June 6 (Xinhua) -- As the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) is set to open in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, scholars and experts across the African continent are voicing high expectations for the event.

Among them is Humphrey Moshi, professor of economics and director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Moshi emphasized that trade expos, such as CAETE, have become critical platforms for advancing China-Africa trade cooperation and unlocking the continent's development potential.

"CAETE has broadened Africa's market for several products, stimulated its industrialization drive, and contributed to the region's broader socio-economic development," said Moshi. "It fits squarely within the broader goals of South-South cooperation."

Since its inception, CAETE has evolved from a product showcase into a comprehensive platform that promotes policy coordination, enterprise matchmaking, and cultural dialogue, said Moshi, adding that this year's expanded agenda signals the platform's growing dynamism, as it covers not only agriculture and manufacturing but also cultural tourism, fashion, and clean energy,

"CAETE has become more than just a trade fair," he said. "It is now a venue through which Africa and China can align their aspirations and work together on a full spectrum of priorities -- economic, social, and cultural. The inclusion of fashion and tourism shows reflects China's recognition of Africa's multifaceted potential."

While Africa is still regarded as the least industrialized region in the world, Moshi noted that recent years have seen significant changes. He attributed much of the continent's momentum to its growing collaboration with China through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

"Infrastructure is the backbone of industrialization," said Moshi. "Over the past two decades, China's support in building roads, ports, power plants, and industrial parks has laid the groundwork for Africa's economic transformation. And what we're seeing now at CAETE is essentially a display of those outcomes."

Tanzania's active participation in China's cooperation frameworks has been particularly fruitful, according to Moshi. He cited increased foreign direct investment, improved logistics and transport networks, and a stronger push toward value-added production.

Moshi also observed a critical distinction between China's cooperation models and those of traditional Western partners.

"China gives Africa a voice at the table," he said. "It listens. That's not always the case with Western frameworks, which can be top-down or conditional. The Chinese approach, by contrast, is one of mutual respect and practical problem-solving."

This difference, Moshi added, has helped reshape the global trade landscape. "We are witnessing the rise of the Global South, and CAETE is both a product of and a contributor to that shift," he said. "South-South cooperation is no longer an aspiration, but an active and growing reality."

Looking ahead, Moshi pointed out that Africa "is hungry for industrialization, but we want to industrialize responsibly."

"The inclusion of environmental technologies and sustainable development tools in this year's CAETE shows that China understands that priority. It's not just about growth; it's about quality, inclusion, and resilience," he added.

