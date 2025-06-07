Chinese FM to attend FOCAC ministerial meeting of coordinators, 4th China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

Xinhua) 10:48, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Follow-up Actions of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, from June 10 to 12, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will also attend the opening ceremony of the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, also to be held in Changsha, said the spokesperson.

When answering a related query at a regular press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said Wang Yi and representatives from the 54 African members of the FOCAC will attend the events.

The FOCAC Beijing Summit was successfully held in September last year. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the summit and delivered a keynote speech. China and Africa reached extensive common understandings on joining hands to advance modernization and building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

The China-Africa relationship has been at its best in history, Lin noted.

He added that following the summit, the two sides have been working closely together to actively implement the common understandings reached by the leaders and the outcomes of the summit, and have made important progress and achieved many early harvests.

He said that China will enhance coordination with African countries with a focus on implementing the six proposals and 10 partnership initiatives put forward by President Xi for jointly advancing modernization, so that people in China and Africa will benefit more from the outcomes of the FOCAC summit.

The two sides will work together to create more great stories about the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation and send a strong message of solidarity and collaboration among members of the Global South, Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)