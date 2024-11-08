African ministers review implementation of 1995 Beijing Declaration on gender equality

Xinhua) 09:36, November 08, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- African ministers have convened a meeting to review the implementation progress of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, calling for concerted efforts to tackle barriers to gender equality.

The ministerial gathering, which brought together African ministers in charge of gender and women's affairs as part of the African Union (AU) specialized technical committee meeting on gender equality and women's empowerment, is held from Nov. 6 to 7 at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The meeting was convened as the global community is set to observe the 30th anniversary next year of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Addressing the meeting, Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye reiterated the urgent need to integrate the issue of gender equality and women empowerment in national and continental development as well as peace and security strategies and frameworks.

She said the continental ministerial meeting can serve as a platform to collectively strive for greater results to accelerate Africa's common commitment and position to ensure gender equality and women's empowerment.

"We must continue to build institutional systems that support the rights of women in both rural and urban settings, address emerging challenges such as digital inequality and ensure the financial inclusion of women," Tesfaye said.

Noting the urgent need to accelerate continental commitments to gender equality and women's empowerment, the Ethiopian minister said: "Our actions today will shape the lives of millions of young girls and women across Africa."

Hanan Morsy, deputy executive secretary and chief economist at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, said despite recent progress in education and health, one in 10 African women lives in extreme poverty.

"We must tackle barriers to gender equality and strengthen institutional mechanisms for accountability," she said. "We must strive for a better future where every woman can thrive."

"Today's review calls us to action on legal and institutional frameworks, resource mobilization, digital divide, and social norms to pave the way for a more equitable and just society," Morsy said. She underscored the need to establish partnerships with the private sector, youth, and civil society to create a meaningful impact on women's empowerment.

Echoing the sentiment, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, deputy executive director of UN Women, emphasized the need for continued efforts toward gender equality and women's empowerment.

She underscored the goal of a world where women and girls thrive free from violence and have opportunities to contribute to global development, peace and stability.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)