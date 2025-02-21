Chinese envoy calls on int'l community to help advance CAR election preparations

Xinhua) 13:15, February 21, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The international community should help the Central African Republic (CAR) parties advance election preparations and avoid undue external interference, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Thursday.

At present, the CAR situation is good in general, with positive progress being made in enhancing governance capacity and advancing the political peace process, Fu said at the UN Security Council briefing on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

"The international community should help consolidate this momentum and provide more support for the CAR to achieve lasting peace and stability," said the ambassador.

Noting that the various levels of elections under preparation in the CAR are an important step in consolidating peace, and should become a significant opportunity for the country to embark on peace, development and prosperity, Fu called on MINUSCA to make it a priority to support election preparations in the CAR, and urged the CAR parties to seek consensus through dialogue and consultation on specific arrangements related to elections.

He pointed out that peace and stability in the CAR is closely related to the situation in neighboring countries, and called on the international community to pay attention to the spillover effect of the Sudan conflict and support the CAR in strengthening security capacity building and border control and in maintaining regional stability.

Fu emphasized that development is the necessary pathway to achieve long-term stability, and called on the international community, while providing humanitarian assistance, in light of the priority areas identified in the CAR's national development action plan, to actively increase investment and expand economic and trade cooperation with the CAR, so as to help the country realize sustainable development at an early date.

"China has always been a steadfast partner in supporting the CAR's development," said the ambassador, adding that China would like to work with the CAR to implement the consensus of the two countries' leaders and do its part for the CAR's development, prosperity, and long-term peace and stability.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)