Africa crosses milestone in solar power

08:45, August 14, 2025 By EDITH MUTETHYA in Nairobi, Kenya ( China Daily

While new solar installations are slowing in other parts of the world, Africa's solar sector is on a strong growth trajectory, dominated by the continent's northern and southern regions.

According to a recent analysis by the Africa Solar Industry Association, the continent has just surpassed the symbolic milestone of 20 gigawatt-peak of installed capacity, with another 10 GWp currently under construction — a sign of buoyant activity and strong growth ahead.

The installed capacity covers solar across utility-scale plants, commercial and industrial systems, mini-grids and solar home systems, underscoring the sector's breadth and diversity. Close to 40,000 different projects are currently at various stages of development.

South Africa remains the engine of Africa's solar industry, accounting for approximately half of the continent's installed capacity, the association said.

North Africa also contributes greatly to the tally, with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia rounding out the top four countries hosting the most operational solar capacity.

Other Southern African countries, including Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia, are also rolling out significant solar capacities this year.

Notably, despite being the most active solar market, South Africa hosts "only" 28 percent of current construction activity. However, together with Algeria, Egypt, Angola and Tunisia, they account for 75 percent of all ongoing solar construction across the continent.

In North Africa, the next big push is expected from Algeria, which, after years of inaction, has committed to a whopping 3 gigawatt initiative across 20 projects. These projects are at various stages of construction, with several slated for commissioning before the end of the year.

Figures from the association indicate that last year saw a 44 percent increase in new installations, building on the strong momentum of a 22 percent rise recorded in 2023.

Utility-scale projects currently under construction account for 70 percent of the total, marking a solid rebound from the post-COVID years when the commercial and industrial segment dominated African solar.

A 2025-28 report by the Global Solar Council highlights Africa's vast solar potential, noting the continent holds 60 percent of the world's best solar resources. However, solar power accounts for only 3 percent of Africa's electricity generation.

The report also points out that capital costs for solar projects are three to seven times higher in Africa than in developed countries, and the continent only receives 3 percent of global energy investment — far below the $200 billion per year needed to meet energy access and climate goals.

African countries have set an ambitious target to expand renewable energy capacity from 56 GW in 2022 to 300 GW by 2030. This bold vision is aimed at electrifying millions of homes, driving economic growth, and positioning the continent as a global leader in the fight against climate change.

Meanwhile, China has emerged as a pivotal investor in Africa's renewable energy sector, building on the deepening partnership between the two sides.

Data from the China Electricity Council, released in June, shows that since the start of China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-25), Chinese entities have undertaken around 80 solar photovoltaic, wind power and hydropower projects in 28 African countries, including Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt and Ethiopia.

