South African minister eyes sci-tech cooperation with China

Xinhua) 13:39, June 07, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Xinhua) -- South Africa is ready to deepen cooperation with China in the technology sector, said a senior government official on Friday.

South African Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Blade Nzimande made the remarks ahead of his departure for the Second Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange, scheduled to take place in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, from June 10 to 12.

"The Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange presents South Africa with a unique opportunity to enhance cooperation with China in key areas such as artificial intelligence, future energy, transport systems, and traditional medicines. These technologies are essential for South Africa's long-term development," said Nzimande.

Nzimande is scheduled to have a high-level meeting with Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun in China to explore new areas of cooperation.

He will also meet with representatives from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the China Association for Science and Technology, the National Institute of Clean-and-Low-Carbon Energy, and Chinese tech giant Huawei.

"Through this visit, we aim to strengthen strategic partnership with China in sci-tech and innovation, and encourage young scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs from South Africa to participate in global innovation networks, with a strong focus on strengthening cooperation and advancing Africa's science agenda," Nzimande said.

