Chinese FM highlights deep-rooted friendship on Africa visit

Xinhua) 11:50, January 10, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The inheritance of China-Africa friendship, the stability of China's Africa policy, and the solidarity of developing countries together are the reasons why Africa has been the destination of Chinese foreign minister's first overseas visit each year for 36 years, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while co-chairing the ninth China-African Union (AU) Strategic Dialogue with AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Wang said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of launching diplomatic relations between China and Africa, and that China-Africa friendship was forged in their arm-in-arm struggle for national independence and liberation, and has matured through their respective national development and economic construction.

At the start of the new year, it is only natural for China to visit its African brothers and sisters first, just as one would pay a New Year visit to relatives, he added.

The Chinese foreign minister said that China's domestic and foreign policies have remained highly stable, providing the world with much-needed certainty, and this consistency extends to China's engagement with Africa.

He emphasized that no matter how international and regional circumstances change, China will always be the first to extend a helping hand when Africa needs assistance, and the first to stand by Africa when it seeks partners for cooperation.

Noting that China and Africa both belong to the Global South and share similar historical experiences and common aspirations, Wang said that with the 2.8 billion people of China and Africa united in solidarity and endeavor, they can overcome any difficulty or challenge, accelerate the pace of their shared path toward modernization, and contribute to a more equitable, cooperative, harmonious and stable world.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi)