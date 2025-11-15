China-Africa cooperation reports, achievements shine at Global South Media and Think Tank Forum

Xinhua) 13:50, November 15, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The newly released reports and achievements on China-Africa cooperation have drawn widespread attention at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum China-Africa Partnership Conference, which kicked off Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

One of the highlights at the conference is the Nyansapo Africa Knowledge Q&A System, developed by Hunan University's Institute of African Studies in central China's Hunan Province. The system integrates authoritative data sources, builds a specialized knowledge base, and applies advanced artificial intelligence technologies to provide Chinese enterprises with accurate, reliable, and timely information for investment and decision-making in Africa.

"'Nyansapo' means 'god of wisdom' in the Akan language of Ghana," said Xiao Hao, executive vice president of the research institute, adding that a solution tailored to Africa's knowledge system is needed to help bridge the information gap between the two sides.

Wen Chunhui, executive deputy director of the China-Africa Agricultural Development and Cooperation Base at Hunan Agricultural University, said the team will release five think-tank reports at the conference. These reports focus on key agricultural areas, including poverty reduction in Africa and full industrial chain cooperation in Africa's food sector.

Agriculture is a key area of China-Africa cooperation, crucial for food security, poverty reduction, and income growth, Wen said, noting that the reports aim to support the modernization of agriculture in both China and Africa.

At the conference, participants also highlighted the role of media and think tanks in promoting China-Africa cooperation.

"Cooperation between Chinese and African media and think tanks is playing a significant role in strengthening dialogue, promoting mutual understanding, and advancing common development goals," said Jonathan Titus-Williams, deputy minister of planning and economic development of Sierra Leone.

Pumela Msweli, executive dean and chief executive officer of the Graduate School of Business Leadership at the University of South Africa, emphasized that media think tanks have built a "circle of unity" of mutual understanding and interaction, driving the Global South toward a new realm of mutual learning among civilizations.

Monica Mpambawashe, managing partner at Zimbabwean media outlet Zimbabwe Now, said that media reports and think tank research help people better understand how Africa and China can achieve common development.

"In this process, Africa is no longer merely exporting resources but has grown into a true partner," she said.

Jointly hosted by China's Xinhua News Agency and the African Union, the conference attracted more than 200 representatives from over 160 mainstream media outlets, think tanks, government departments, and other institutions from China, 41 African countries, and the African Union.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)