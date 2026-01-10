China, Africa to hold nearly 600 cultural, people-to-people exchange events in 2026: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:34, January 10, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa will jointly host nearly 600 cultural and people-to-people exchange activities in 2026 to enhance exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations, and promote mutual understanding and connection between the peoples, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news conference when introducing relevant information on the opening ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, which was held at the African Union headquarters on Thursday.

Organizing the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges is an important consensus reached by leaders from both sides at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit in 2024, said Mao.

She noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the opening ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, urging both sides to seize the year as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen mutual learning among civilizations, expand people-to-people exchanges, especially among the youth, deepen exchanges of experience in governance, and jointly advance modernization.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the opening ceremony, spoke highly of achievements in China-Africa cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and jointly unveiled the logo for the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges with African guests, the spokesperson said.

