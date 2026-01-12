China, ROK should cherish positive momentum in development of bilateral relations

On Jan. 5, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea (ROK), who was on a state visit to China. Within a little over two months, the two heads of state have met twice and exchanged visits, underscoring the importance both sides attach to China-ROK relations.

International media have widely observed the positive momentum emerging in bilateral ties. Against a backdrop of profound and complex changes in the international and regional landscape, the constructive signals sent through this high-level diplomacy are yielding tangible benefits for peace and development in both countries and across the region.

China and the ROK are permanent neighbors and inseparable cooperation partners. More exchanges, frequent visits and sustained communication are conducive to the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

Just over two months ago, during Xi's state visit to the ROK, a four-point proposal was put forward to open up new prospects for China-ROK relations, guiding the reaffirmation of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

During their talks in Beijing, Xi emphasized that China has consistently placed relations with the ROK high on its regional diplomatic agenda and maintained continuity and stability in its policy toward the ROK.

Lee's choice of China as his first overseas destination at the beginning of the new year fully demonstrates the ROK's commitment to advancing ties with China. Looking ahead, as long as both sides adhere to the principles of valuing peace above all else and advocating harmony without conformity, which have transcended differences in social systems and ideologies, they can achieve mutual success and common development.

Accompanying Lee on his visit was a notable economic delegation of approximately 200 leading ROK business figures. This is widely interpreted by the international community as reflecting the enthusiasm and confidence of the ROK's business sector in pursuing opportunities in China.

Economic ties between China and the ROK are close, with deeply integrated industrial and supply chains and mutually beneficial cooperation. While the substance of bilateral economic and trade relations has undergone new changes in recent years, the fundamental reality of the two sides' deeply intertwined interests has not changed, nor has the win-win nature of China-ROK economic and trade cooperation.

China has always believed that neighborly success contributes to one's own prosperity, and remains committed to strengthening development strategy alignment and policy coordination with the ROK to expand our shared interests.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee deliberated on and adopted recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan(2026-2030), laying out a blueprint for China's development in the coming five years while offering broad opportunities for countries around the world.

As China advances high-quality development, the space for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the ROK will continue to expand, with promising prospects in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green industries and the silver economy.

During the visit, the two sides signed 15 cooperation documents in science and technology, ecological environment, transportation, economy and trade, among others. A ROK media outlet noted that the momentum toward the comprehensive resumption and development of bilateral relations is being translated into concrete mechanisms, particularly in economic and trade cooperation.

Expanded exchanges in areas such as youth, media, sports, think tanks and sub-regional cooperation will help ensure that positive narratives become the mainstream of public opinion.

As the world undergoes accelerated changes unseen in a century, the international landscape has become more turbulent and intertwined. China and the ROK shoulder important responsibilities in safeguarding regional peace and promoting global development, with broad overlapping interests.

During their talks, both heads of state recalled that China and the ROK once fought side by side against Japanese militarist aggression. During his stay in China, Lee visited the historic site of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea in Shanghai. An international media outlet interpreted this visit as a clear signal that historical issues have not been consigned to the past.

As countries that both suffered tremendous national sacrifices during World War II, China and the ROK should work together to uphold the outcomes of the victory in the war and jointly safeguard peace and stability in Northeast Asia. This is essential for upholding historical justice and for building a peaceful future for the region.

In the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism, closer cooperation between China and the ROK in advancing opening up and upholding multilateralism will not only benefit their respective development, but also help maintain the stability and smooth functioning of regional and global industrial and supply chains, contributing to the advancement of an equal, orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial, inclusive economic globalization.

The current positive momentum in China-ROK relations has not come easily and deserves to be significantly cherished by both sides. China stands ready to work with the ROK to steer the course of friendly cooperation, promote mutual benefit and win-win results, and bring the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership forward along the track of sound development, to deliver tangible benefits to both peoples and inject positive energy into peace and development of the region and the wider world.

