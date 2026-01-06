Delicacies, proximity and convenience lure ROK tourists to China for holidays

QINGDAO, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A wave of tourists from the Republic of Korea (ROK) chose to ring in 2026 in China's eastern coastal province of Shandong, enjoying cultural familiarity and the region's iconic beer culture.

On Dec. 31, 2025, the New Golden Bridge V ferry arrived in the coastal city of Qingdao from Incheon, carrying over 230 travelers from the ROK.

On the same day, more than 600 ROK passengers arrived in Yantai city by ferry, followed by another group of nearly 600 arriving in Weihai city on Jan. 2.

"Qingdao is very familiar to people from the ROK, and the transportation is convenient," said Hong Won Gil, president of Seoul-based Happy Tour Agency, who arrived aboard the New Golden Bridge V ferry with a tour group on New Year's Eve.

Hong noted that his agency organized trips for over 5,000 ROK tourists to China in 2025, including more than 2,000 visiting Qingdao. He said the popularity of hiking Laoshan Mountain, China's highest coastal mountain, plus the local Shandong food and Tsingtao Beer, were major reasons people wanted to go.

Shandong is among the Chinese provinces closest to the ROK. According to official data, the province handled 772,000 inbound foreign trips last year, among which 576,000 were made by ROK nationals, a 40 percent increase year on year.

Culinary experiences have become a key component of this cross-border tourism. For many ROK visitors, a glass of Tsingtao beer has become a "must-do" experience in China.

"Tsingtao Beer is well known in the ROK, and I drink it often at home," said Kim Hye Sook, a tourist from Anyang. "This time I definitely want to visit the Tsingtao Beer Museum," she said, adding that many people around her have similar plans.

To accommodate this influx, local businesses have tailored their services. The Tsingtao Beer Museum introduced Korean-language online ticketing and currency payment channels. It also offers bilingual signage, Korean-speaking staff, and AI-powered audio guides to offer an even better experience.

According to the Tsingtao Brewery Group, the museum received over 220,000 foreign visitors in 2025, a year-on-year increase of approximately 70 percent, with ROK tourists accounting for more than 80 percent of the total.

The travel boom, notably, is not limited to Qingdao. In the neighboring city of Weihai, tourists visited cultural sites such as Huaxia City Scenic Area and Huancuilou.

"One can touch deep history while seeing vibrant contemporary scenes here," said Byeon Seong Jae regarding his visit to Weihai, "This experience is very special."

