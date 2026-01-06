China, ROK should achieve more cooperation results in emerging fields, says Xi

Xinhua) 09:34, January 06, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) share close economic ties with industrial and supply chains deeply interwoven, and the bilateral cooperation is mutually beneficial, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

The two countries should further align their development strategies, strengthen policy coordination, expand the pie of common interests, and achieve more cooperation results in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green industries, and the silver economy, Xi said when holding talks with visiting ROK President Lee Jae Myung in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)