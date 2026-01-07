China's top legislator meets ROK president

Xinhua) 09:22, January 07, 2026

Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, meets with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao noted that over the past three decades and more since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, friendly cooperation has been a distinctive feature of China-ROK ties. He added that the two countries' leaders held talks on Monday, setting the course and mapped out a new blueprint for further developing ties.

China is willing to work with the ROK to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate good-neighborly friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, shore up the foundation of public opinion, and promote the stable and long-term development of China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership, Zhao said.

China's NPC is willing to maintain the sound momentum of high-level exchanges with the ROK National Assembly, strengthen communication and cooperation on multiple levels and in various fields, and provide legal guarantee for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Zhao added.

For his part, Lee said the ROK is willing to deepen cooperation with China in economy, culture and other fields, step up exchanges between legislative bodies and political parties, and enhance non-governmental exchanges to promote the development of bilateral relations.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, meets with President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Lee Jae Myung in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)