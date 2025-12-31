Xi congratulates PLA Daily on its 70th anniversary

Xinhua) 18:25, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its founding.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), extended warm congratulations to the newspaper's staff on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

In the letter, Xi noted that the PLA Daily has made significant contributions over the past seven decades to carrying forward the fine traditions of the Party and the armed forces, nurturing generations of revolutionary officers and soldiers, and supporting the development of the people's armed forces.

Xi stressed that the PLA Daily should adhere to its fundamental principles while breaking new ground, and strive to build a more effective modern military communication system, with the aim of fostering a mighty force for the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

A meeting was held in Beijing on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary, during which Xi's letter was read out by Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of the CMC.

Zhang also noted that the newspaper should remain steadfast in conveying the voice of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC, while providing robust ideological and public support to advance the cause of building a strong military.

Founded on Jan. 1, 1956, the PLA Daily serves as the official newspaper of the CMC.

