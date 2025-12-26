Xi's journey through China 2025 | Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 17:01, December 26, 2025

President Xi Jinping has made a number of trips across China in 2025. In September, he made a three-day trip to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where he joined locals in celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the autonomous region. During the tour, Xi met with representatives from all ethnic groups and sectors in Xinjiang, visited a themed exhibition, listened to reports from the Communist Party of China regional committee and the regional government, attended an evening gala, and joined a grand gathering in Urumqi.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)