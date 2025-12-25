Xi's journey through China 2025 | Shanxi

(People's Daily App) 14:02, December 25, 2025

President Xi Jinping has made a number of trips across China in 2025. From July 7 to 8, Xi made an inspection tour to Shanxi Province. In Yangquan, Xi visited a monument square honoring the martyrs of the Hundred-Regiment Campaign during the war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the memorial hall commemorating the campaign. When inspecting the Yangquan Valve Co., Ltd., Xi was briefed on the province's progress in industrial transformation and upgrade in recent years.

