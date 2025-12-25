Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting on Party conduct, anti-corruption work

Xinhua) 13:03, December 25, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Thursday to discuss and plan the Party's efforts to improve conduct, build integrity, and combat corruption for the year 2026.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

In 2025, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, discipline inspection and supervision authorities at all levels intensified their efforts to improve conduct, build integrity, and combat corruption, maintaining a tough stance against corruption, said the meeting, noting that new progress and results had been achieved.

The meeting said discipline inspection and supervision bodies in 2026 must advance full and rigorous Party self-governance with higher standards and more effective measures, to provide a strong guarantee for the economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Prior to the meeting, Xi presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, where reports were heard on the work of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for 2025, as well as preparations for the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The session is scheduled for Jan. 12-14, 2026.

