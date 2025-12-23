Xi presents orders to promote two military officers to rank of general

Xinhua) 08:02, December 23, 2025

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and other leaders pose for a group photo with the promoted military officers in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2025. Xi on Monday presented certificates of order to promote two military officers to the rank of general. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday presented certificates of order to promote two military officers to the rank of general.

The promoted officers are Yang Zhibin, commander of the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and Han Shengyan, commander of the PLA Central Theater Command.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the CMC, announced the orders of promotion, which were signed by Xi, at a ceremony held for the promotion in Beijing. Zhang Shengmin, vice chairman of the CMC, presided over the ceremony.

Xi extended his congratulations to the two generals.

General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China.

