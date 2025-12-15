Home>>
Xi's article on expanding domestic demand to be published
(Xinhua) 16:09, December 15, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the strategic measure of expanding domestic demand will be published on Tuesday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 24th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
