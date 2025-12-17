Xi hears report from Macao SAR chief executive
President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.
During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Sam on Macao's current situation and the Macao SAR government's work.
Xi said that the central authorities fully recognize the work of Sam and the Macao SAR government.
The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China highlighted the need to resolutely implement the "one country, two systems" policy, under which the people of Macao administer Macao with a high degree of autonomy, and promote the long-term prosperity and stability in Macao, Xi noted.
He said the Macao SAR government should align actively with the 15th Five-Year Plan, uphold and improve its executive-led government, solidly advance efforts to appropriately diversify Macao's economic development, and better integrate into and contribute to the country's overall development.
Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Ganjie, Chen Wenqing, Xia Baolong and other officials were also present at the meeting.
