Xi hears report from HKSAR chief executive

Xinhua) 08:06, December 17, 2025

President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lee on Hong Kong's current situation and the HKSAR government's work.

Xi said that the central authorities fully recognized the work of Lee and the HKSAR government.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China stressed the importance of resolutely implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, and promoting the long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, Xi noted.

He called on the HKSAR government to align actively with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, uphold and improve its executive-led government, promote high-quality economic development, and extensively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, so that Hong Kong integrates into and serves the overall national development in an improved manner.

Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Ganjie, Chen Wenqing, Xia Baolong and other officials attended the meeting.

President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

