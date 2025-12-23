Xi congratulates Jose Antonio Kast on election as Chilean president

Xinhua) 08:04, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Jose Antonio Kast on his election as Chile's president.

Xi pointed out that Chile is the first South American country to have established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and the two countries have always adhered to mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

The two countries understand and support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, while practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes and brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.

Noting that China-Chile ties have long been at the forefront of China's relations with Latin American countries, Xi said that continuously advancing the development of bilateral relations enjoys a broad consensus shared by various sectors in both countries.

Xi said he places great importance on the growth of China-Chile relations and is ready to work with President-elect Kast to carry forward traditional friendship, elevate the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

