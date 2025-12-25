Xi's journey through China 2025 | Henan

December 25, 2025

President Xi Jinping has made a number of trips across China in 2025. From May 19 to 20, Xi visited the cities of Luoyang and Zhengzhou in Henan Province. He toured the Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd., the White Horse Temple, and the Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with over 1,500 years of history. He learned about local efforts to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing, enhance the protection and utilization of historical and cultural heritage, and promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism sector.

