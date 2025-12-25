Xi's journey through China 2025 | Liaoning

(People's Daily App) 14:10, December 25, 2025

President Xi Jinping has made a number of trips across China in 2025. He engaged with people of various ethnic groups and different walks of life and learned about every aspect of the Chinese modernization drive that encompasses regional development, sci-tech innovation, rural revitalization, cultural promotion, and people's well-being. As the year comes to end, let's revisit the highlights of these trips.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)