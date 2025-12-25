Stories of China's major-country diplomacy: A great friend deeply respected by the Cambodian people

People's Daily Online) 11:17, December 25, 2025

From April 17 to 18 this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Cambodia, coinciding with the Cambodian traditional New Year. Ek Sam Oi, president of the Cambodia-China Friendship Association, attended the welcoming ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport.

Xi was warmly welcomed by King Norodom Sihamoni, Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other senior officials at the airport during a grand welcome ceremony held by the king. Sam Oi noted that the ceremonial arrangements were unprecedented.

Sam Oi recalled that this was the second time he had come to the airport to welcome President Xi, saying that he felt deeply honored. "President Xi Jinping is a great friend deeply respected by the Cambodian people," he said.

More than 20,000 local people, along with representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese-funded enterprises and Chinese students, lined the streets to warmly welcome the Chinese president. Throughout the visit, Phnom Penh was filled with admiration for President Xi and warm friendship toward China.

During the visit, Xi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet agreed to elevate the China-Cambodia relationship to an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, which marks the first time that China has elevated its bilateral relationship with a Southeast Asian country to an all-weather level.

"This fully demonstrates China's high regard for and firm support of the ironclad friendship between the two countries," Sam Oi said.

2025 holds the special designation of being marked as the "Cambodia-China Tourism Year." "Looking ahead, we will bear in mind President Xi's expectations and actively deepen exchanges and cooperation with Chinese civil organizations, working together to advance deeper people-to-people connectivity between the two countries," Sam Oi added.

