Xi's journey through China 2025 | Xizang
(People's Daily App) 13:59, December 25, 2025
President Xi Jinping has made a number of trips across China in 2025. In August, he made a two-day visit to Xizang Autonomous Region, where he joined locals in celebrating six decades of progress since the autonomous region was established. Amid a tight schedule, Xi met with representatives from all ethnic groups and sectors in Xizang, heard reports from the Communist Party of China regional committee and the regional government, attended a gala, and took part in a grand gathering at the signature Potala Palace square in Lhasa.
