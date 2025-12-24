2025 First Global Humanoid Robot Street Dance Invitational to be held in Guangxi
(People's Daily Online) 16:37, December 24, 2025
The 2025 First Global Humanoid Robot Street Dance Invitational will take place on Dec. 27 in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where 16 teams will compete for supremacy on the dance floor.
The event has attracted top domestic teams from Shanghai, Hangzhou, Changsha, Guilin, Nanning, Liuzhou and other cities, along with teams from Italy, Malaysia, Vietnam, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and other countries and regions.
The competing teams will showcase humanoid robots from leading manufacturers, including Unitree Robotics, Zhiyuan Robotics, Booster Robotics, EngineAI, LimX Dynamics and Noetix Robotics, representing the cutting edge of humanoid robotics technology today.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- From algorithms to action: embodied intelligence transitions into real-world application
- This 'school' trains humanoid robots before they enter workforce
- Chinese robotics expand global reach
- Chinese-made robotics show strength on world stage
- Data collection pre-training center helps robots adapt to diverse tasks in Hefei, China's Anhui
- Humanoid robot industry booms in central China's Hubei
- BRI media representatives explore robotics tech in Shenzhen, S China's Guangdong
- Romantic yet hardcore! This dancing butterfly is actually a robot?!
- Slipknots designed to give surgical robots sense of touch
- Research team from USTC in E China's Hefei dedicated to developing humanoid robot
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.