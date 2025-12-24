2025 First Global Humanoid Robot Street Dance Invitational to be held in Guangxi

December 24, 2025

The 2025 First Global Humanoid Robot Street Dance Invitational will take place on Dec. 27 in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where 16 teams will compete for supremacy on the dance floor.

The event has attracted top domestic teams from Shanghai, Hangzhou, Changsha, Guilin, Nanning, Liuzhou and other cities, along with teams from Italy, Malaysia, Vietnam, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and other countries and regions.

The competing teams will showcase humanoid robots from leading manufacturers, including Unitree Robotics, Zhiyuan Robotics, Booster Robotics, EngineAI, LimX Dynamics and Noetix Robotics, representing the cutting edge of humanoid robotics technology today.

