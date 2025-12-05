Humanoid robot industry booms in central China's Hubei

Xinhua) 16:47, December 05, 2025

Staff members operate robots to collect data at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

At present, there are many complete humanoid robot manufacturers as well as core components enterprises in the province, covering core technologies such as chips, joints and dexterous hands.

The province has also established a humanoid robot innovation center, providing services for humanoid robot enterprises to carry out research and development such as concept and scenario verification as well as data integration, promoting the in-depth integration of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Visitors enjoy robots performing at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

A staff member debugs a robot at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

A robot grabs and passes a bottle of drinks to a customer at a humanoid robots 7S shop in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

People visit a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

A visitor walks past robots and components displayed at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

A visitor walks past robots displayed at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

A staff member operates a robot to collect data in a supermarket scenario at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

Robots perform sporting techniques at a humanoid robots 7S shop in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

Staff members operate a robot to collect data in a warehouse scenario at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

People visit a humanoid robots 7S shop in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

A staff member operates a robot to collect data in a home life scenario at a humanoid robot innovation center in Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, also known as the optics valley of China, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Relying on its scientific and educational resources as well as manufacturing advantages, Hubei is accelerating the layout of its humanoid robot industry chain this year.

