Romantic yet hardcore! This dancing butterfly is actually a robot?!

People's Daily Online) 16:28, December 01, 2025

Flapping, gliding, and turning mid-air—the bionic butterfly developed by the School of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at Xiamen University Malaysia dances gracefully across campus. Every frame showcases the tremendous potential of China–Malaysia youth collaboration in innovation. The future is already here, taking flight before our eyes!

