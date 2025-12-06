Data collection pre-training center helps robots adapt to diverse tasks in Hefei, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 10:12, December 06, 2025

A technician teaches a humanoid robot to wipe the kitchen stove at a data collection pre-training center for humanoid robots in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 4, 2025. Using technologies such as physical simulation, virtual reality, and big data modelling, the data collection pre-training center helps robots adapt to diverse tasks from handling precision components to daily household services, while shortening research and development cycles and reducing relevant costs.

The center has attracted companies to test their robots here through structured courses and assessments. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A technician teaches a humanoid robot to use a wrench to tighten a screw at a data collection pre-training center for humanoid robots in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 4, 2025.



A humanoid robot conducts screw fastening training at a data collection pre-training center for humanoid robots in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 4, 2025.



A technician teaches a humanoid robot to pick and sort components at a data collection pre-training center for humanoid robots in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 4, 2025.



A humanoid robot conducts box-carrying training at a data collection pre-training center for humanoid robots in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 4, 2025.



