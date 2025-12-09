Chinese robotics expand global reach

Xinhua) 14:58, December 09, 2025

HEFEI, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- In the desert about 80 kilometers south of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over 5,000 photovoltaic (PV) panel cleaning robots swept away dust accumulated throughout the day with specially designed roller brushes. In just 2.5 hours, they completed cleaning for this massive solar project spanning 53 square kilometers.

Equipped with intelligent algorithms and multiple sensors, these "robot cleaners" can autonomously plan routes, perceive their surroundings, and make independent decisions even amid high temperatures and strong sandstorms.

"Dust accumulation on panel surfaces blocks sunlight, causes hot spot effects, and brings serious risks along with power generation losses," said Zhan Xuetao, on-site procurement manager of this solar project, adding that these robots help reduce efficiency losses caused by dust, enhance power output, and improve the overall stability and safety of the power plant.

These cleaning robots were developed and manufactured by Sunpure Technology Co., Ltd., based in east China's Anhui Province. Besides cleaning robots, the company also launched a PV panel installation robot this year, which can accurately install over 650 PV panels daily and is currently deployed at a solar plant in Saudi Arabia.

"Our robots are widely used in 25 countries across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Latin America, covering more than 260 solar power plants. They provide smart solutions for the green transition in these countries," said Wang Peipei, head of the marketing department at Sunpure Technology.

Data from the 2025 World Robot Conference show that China is the world's largest robot producer, with industrial robot output growing from 33,000 units in 2015 to 556,000 in 2024 and service robot output reaching nearly 10.52 million units last year, up 34.3 percent year-on-year.

While domestic robot technology matures and application scenarios expand, Chinese-made robots are accelerating their global presence, empowering industrial innovation. In 2024, China became the world's second-largest exporter of industrial robots. The exports grew 61.5 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year.

EFORT Intelligent Robot Co., Ltd., a company long engaged in industrial robot R&D and manufacturing, sold over 16,000 industrial robots in 2024. Its products are used across a broad range of sectors, including electronics, photovoltaics, automotive parts and shipbuilding.

In addition to facilitating intelligent production in Chinese factories, this company has also partnered with Italian automakers such as Maserati and Fiat, as well as German automakers such as BMW and Volkswagen.

"We provide these automakers with integrated robotics solutions for smart production, covering painting, welding, precision assembly, and the handling of materials, among other tasks, helping them improve their production efficiency," said You Wei, EFORT's chairman and CEO, adding that the company began exporting its robots to Europe in 2019.

From industrial robots to service and humanoid robots, Chinese robots are demonstrating their capabilities in various scenarios abroad.

Keenon Robotics, a service robot company based in Shanghai, has deployed its service robots in restaurants, hotels and hospitals in more than 60 countries and regions, performing tasks such as food preparation and medical delivery.

Also, the underwater robots from Chasing Innovation Co., Ltd., a company headquartered in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, are exported to more than 100 countries and regions for underwater observation, emergency rescue, and scientific research.

Developed by Moga Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Chinese carmaker Chery, the humanoid robot named Mornine has been introduced to automotive 4S stores in over 30 countries and regions, including Malaysia, the UAE, South Africa, and Poland.

Powered by advanced devices such as 3D lidar, panoramic camera, and a large language model, Mornine can autonomously plan its walking routes and promptly respond to consumer inquiries.

"Its interaction with customers has been fantastic. The children always want to see how it works," said Richard Bisschoff, sales manager at a car 4S store in South Africa, adding that the world is becoming more technologically advanced, and using robots to receive clients in the showroom is a perfect solution.

According to Zhang Guibing, general manager of Moga Technology, the company plans to sell over 40,000 humanoid robots and more than 90,000 robotic dogs globally by 2030. These robots will primarily be used in 10 scenarios, including sales, guided tours, consulting and companionship.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)