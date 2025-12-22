Golden sunlight streams through arches of Beijing's Seventeen-Arch Bridge

(Photo/CCTV News)

In the days surrounding Winter Solstice, the 22nd of the 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunar calendar, the Summer Palace in Beijing becomes a magnet for photographers and visitors eager to witness a fleeting natural spectacle of golden sunlight filtering through the arches of the Seventeen-Arch Bridge at the Summer Palace.

As the sun sinks low over Kunming Lake at the well-preserved imperial garden in the late afternoon, its warm glow aligns perfectly with the iconic Seventeen-Arch Bridge.

Sunlight streams through the bridge's arched openings, bathing the stone interior in shimmering golden hues and casting rippling reflections across the water below.

This visual phenomenon occurs each year around Winter Solstice, when the sun shines directly over the Tropic of Capricorn and reaches a lower altitude in the Northern Hemisphere.

In the early evening, sunlight travels almost parallel to the surface of Kunming Lake, allowing its golden tones—between red and orange—to penetrate deep into the bridge's arches.

The bridge's east-west orientation happens to align precisely with the winter sunset. As the sun continues its descent, the illuminated arches appear to stretch longer, gradually shifting from gold to deep crimson before fading with the dusk.

For many visitors, the moment feels almost theatrical. As nature's timing meets human ingenuity, the interplay of light and historical heritage offers a magnificent sight to behold.

Those hoping to catch the spectacle are advised to plan their visit within roughly 20 days before and after Winter Solstice, which falls on Dec. 21 this year. The best viewing window is between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

