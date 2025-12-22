Winter scenery of Summer Palace in Beijing
This photo taken on Dec. 21, 2025 shows the Seventeen-Arch Bridge with the sunset glow shining through its arches at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Visitors take pictures of the Seventeen-Arch Bridge with the sunset glow shining through its arches at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Visitors take pictures of the Seventeen-Arch Bridge at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
