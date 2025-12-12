Beijing witnesses first snowfall this winter

Xinhua) 16:22, December 12, 2025

Tourist take photos of the snow scenery near a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists visit the Palace Museum amid snowfall in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A tourist takes a photo of a turret of the Palace Museum amid snowfall in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2025 shows a snowscape at the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A tourist in traditional costumes poses for photos amid snowfall in the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists visit the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture amid snowfall in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Tourists visit the Palace Museum amid snowfall in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists enjoy snowfall at the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists in traditional costumes pose for photos amid snowfall outside the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Yin Dongxun)

This photo taken on Dec. 12, 2025 shows the snow scenery near a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, China. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists pose for photos amid snowfall in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A tourist poses for photos amid snowfall near a turrent of the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Tourists visit the Museum of Chinese Gardens and Landscape Architecture amid snowfall in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A tourist poses for a selfie amid snowfall outside the Palace Museum in Beijing, China, Dec. 12, 2025. Beijing witnessed its first significant snowfall of this winter season on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)