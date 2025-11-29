Beijing passes new regulations to protect Great Wall
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Friday passed new regulations on Great Wall protection, providing legislative norms for the protection, management, utilization and inheritance of the Great Wall section in Beijing.
The regulations, passed by the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress and set to take effect on March 1, 2026, clearly defined the application scope, which includes the Great Wall itself, related cultural heritage and the surrounding environment.
The regulations also stated that efforts should be made to strengthen the coordinated protection work in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and within the provincial-level regions and cities along the Great Wall.
It is the first dedicated regulation on the protection of the Great Wall in China after a revised Law on the Protection of Cultural Relics took effect on March 1 this year.
The Great Wall in Beijing spans six districts, namely, Pinggu, Miyun, Huairou, Changping, Yanqing and Mentougou. The Great Wall in Beijing is 520.77 kilometers long and consists of 461 sections, dating from the Northern Qi Dynasty (550-557) to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). In 1987, the Badaling section of the Great Wall was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Photos
- Tea industry exceeds 15 billion yuan in Wuyishan, SE China's Fujian
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan builds distinctive modern agricultural system
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
Related Stories
- Beijing takes global lead in crop germplasm preservation
- China Everything Vlog | A walk through Lao She's old Beijing home: the courtyard of persimmon trees
- Urban weaving: when old Beijing meets the new
- Golden sunlight filters through the Seventeen-Arch Bridge
- Beijing's Songzhuang thrives by integrating art with other sectors
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.