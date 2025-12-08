Beijing sees surging cross-border travel in 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 20 million exit and entry passenger trips had been recorded via Beijing exit and entry frontier inspection stations so far this year as of early Saturday morning, the highest number since 2020, according to local authorities.
This figure, of which foreign passengers accounted for 30 percent, is 1.1 times the level of the whole of 2024, the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection revealed.
Over 6 million border crossings by foreign nationals had been recorded as of early Saturday morning, up 34.5 percent from the same period last year. About 1.86 million entries were facilitated by visa exemption policies, 1.9 times the number recorded in 2024 and accounting for 60 percent of total entries of foreign nationals.
Statistics showed that nearly half of these foreign passengers had traveled as tourists, while the rest were on business trips or traveled to visit friends or family.
The surge was partly boosted by China's continuous optimization of visa-free policies. By the end of last month, China had established mutual visa exemption agreements with 29 countries and unilaterally offered visa-free entry to nationals of 48 countries, spanning Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.
To ensure efficient and smooth border crossings, the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection has adopted multiple measures to facilitate customs clearance. Starting from Nov. 20, foreign visitors are able to complete their arrival cards online beforehand, while guidance signs were added at ports to assist passengers entering the country.
Photos
- Bamboo brings ecological, economic benefits to town in E China's Jiangxi
- Expo on AI machines, electronics opens in Macao, pursuing global opportunities
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
Related Stories
- Beijing to build space data center 700-800 km above Earth
- Beijing passes new regulations to protect Great Wall
- Beijing takes global lead in crop germplasm preservation
- China Everything Vlog | A walk through Lao She's old Beijing home: the courtyard of persimmon trees
- Urban weaving: when old Beijing meets the new
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.