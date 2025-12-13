Home>>
Snow scenery in Beijing
(Xinhua) 13:56, December 13, 2025
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows the snow scenery at dawn near a turret of the Palace Museum in Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows a street view after snowfall in Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2025 shows a partial view of a turret of the Palace Museum after snowfall in Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
