Cambridge scholar decodes Shenzhen's 45-year rise in new book

Recently, Prof. Alan Macfarlane of the University of Cambridge visited China with his new book, "The Mystery of Shenzhen," sharing his creative journey with readers.

Using a detective lens, the book explores the era-defining story of Shenzhen's 45-year rise, examining the city's development from multiple perspectives, including the economy, technology, education and urban planning.

At Central Shenzhen Book Mall, Macfarlane reflected on his deep connection with the city. He said he first visited Shenzhen with his wife more than a decade ago, and this was his fifth trip. The city's dramatic development over such a short period left him astonished. In his view, Shenzhen is not only a testing ground for China's reform and opening-up but also a beacon of the future world and a key to understanding China's rise.

Macfarlane said he has long been fascinated by detective work and has applied its methods to his academic research. In "The Mystery of Shenzhen," he conducts in-depth interviews with witnesses to Shenzhen's rise, such as architects, lawyers and scholars, to collect firsthand insights. By testing different hypotheses, he gradually uncovers the logic of the city's development, offering a distinct academic perspective on Shenzhen's transformation.

