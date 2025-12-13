China's Hainan Free Trade Port prepares for island-wide special customs operations

Xinhua) 10:11, December 13, 2025

Staff members take part in a procedure rehearsal at a customs clearance center of Xinhai Port and Nangang Port for trucks departing from Hainan in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members take part in a procedure rehearsal at a customs clearance center of Xinhai Port and Nangang Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2025 shows a quarantine center for plants and animals of Haikou Customs at the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A newly-set directive board is seen at Yangpu International Containers Terminal in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 11, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A truck goes through a stress test rehearsal at Yangpu International Container Terminal in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 11, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members of Haikou Customs work at a duty-free shopping mall in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member introduces the clearance procedures at a customs clearance center of Xinhai Port and Nangang Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 10, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Trucks go through stress test rehearsals at Yangpu International Container Terminal in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 11, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on Dec. 10, 2025 shows the entrance of a customs clearance center of Xinhai Port and Nangang Port for trucks departing from Hainan in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member does DNA sequencing at a laboratory of a quarantine center for plants and animals of Haikou Customs at the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 11, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member of the customs checks the growth of inbound strawberry seedlings at a plants quarantine garden at the Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 11, 2025. The Hainan Free Trade Port is preparing for island-wide special customs operations starting Dec. 18., a major milestone in the opening-up drive of the world's second-largest economy despite rising protectionism worldwide. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

