Giant candied hawthorn trees
(People's Daily App) 15:06, December 11, 2025
At an ice and snow art festival in Yakeshi, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, five giant "tanghulu trees" are stealing the spotlight. Tanghulu is a traditional Chinese snack made of fruit on a stick, coated with shiny, hard sugar syrup. Up to 11 meters tall, each tree is loaded with thousands of candied hawthorn skewers. Visitors can pick their own and it's completely free. Winter has never tasted so sweet!
Photos
