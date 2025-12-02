Stunning scenery of a 1,000-year-old ginkgo tree in Chongqing
(People's Daily App) 16:53, December 02, 2025
In early winter, a 1,000-year-old ginkgo tree stands quietly amid lingering clouds and mist in Tianxing Temple town, Banan district of Southwest China's Chongqing. Its golden canopy contrasts beautifully with the green tiles and upturned eaves of the surrounding courtyard. When the wind stirs, the falling leaves dance through the air, creating a scene that feels timeless. Watch the video to experience the serenity and beauty of this millennium-old tree.
(Produced by Wang Xinyue, Liu Jimei and Zhao Ying)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
