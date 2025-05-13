Jacaranda blossoms paint Chongqing in purple
Gorgeous jacaranda trees are in full bloom along Lushan Ave., southwest China's Chongqing, May 12, 2025, painting the "Mountain City" in purple. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
