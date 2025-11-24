Golden ginkgo trees attract tourists in China's Henan

Xinhua) 15:46, November 24, 2025

A drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows people enjoying their leisure time under ginkgo trees in Tongziao Village, Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. More than 3,000 ginkgo trees here have gradually turned golden, attracting a lot of tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 23, 2025 shows people visiting a ginkgo forest in Tongziao Village, Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. More than 3,000 ginkgo trees here have gradually turned golden, attracting a lot of tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

People play the saxophones under ginkgo trees in Tongziao Village, Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 3,000 ginkgo trees here have gradually turned golden, attracting a lot of tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

People enjoy their leisure time under ginkgo trees in Tongziao Village, Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 3,000 ginkgo trees here have gradually turned golden, attracting a lot of tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

A visitor takes a selfie under a ginkgo tree in Tongziao Village, Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 23, 2025. More than 3,000 ginkgo trees here have gradually turned golden, attracting a lot of tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)