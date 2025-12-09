Ginkgo art rakes in attention

We Are China

A sanitation worker arranges fallen ginkgo leaves into a new year design in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on December 7. The display draws passersby who stop to look and take photos.

(Video source: Jiangsu TV and Douyin account-05020808.yxt; Compiled by Li Yuanxin and intern Yang Xirui)

